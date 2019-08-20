COMMENT:

There are only 10 days left of winter (not counting today) and that means very shortly my bank balance is going to take a hiding.

Actually, I've already started spending. I've bought sweet peas, pansies and stock.

As I was handing over my card to buy theses plants the week before last, I thought to myself "here we go again".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I don't like to think too hard about the amount of money I have spent over the years on plants. I could probably have bought a Mustang or maybe a Honda.

Every spring I find myself at the plant

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.