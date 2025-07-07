Auckland Blues utility back Zarn Sullivan, who grew up in Napier and recently represented the Māori All Blacks, has also joined the squad for the upcoming season.
The Magpies’ first game is on August 3.
“It’s great to have a player like Miracle in the Bay,” Magpies head coach Brock James said of the signing.
“He’s made a real impact in Super Rugby, and we’re excited to see what he can bring to the Magpies.”
Fai’ilagi said he was looking forward to pulling on the Magpies jersey.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to play for the Magpies and in front of some incredibly passionate fans.
“I’ve heard nothing but great things about this team.
“Having played alongside guys like Neria Fomai, Danny Toala, and Ere Enari — who all have ties to Hawke’s Bay — I can’t wait to run out at McLean Park.”
Fai’ilagi originally hails from Apia, Samoa.
The Magpies open their season at McLean Park on Sunday, August 3 against Counties Manukau.