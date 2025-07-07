Miracle Fai'ilagi scoring a try for Moana Pasifika earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

Miracle Fai'ilagi scoring a try for Moana Pasifika earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies have landed another big signing ahead of their 2025 NPC campaign, with Super Rugby Pacific star Miracle Fai’ilagi joining the side.

Fai’ilagi, 25, has been a key member for Moana Pasifika and is also a Samoan international.

Alongside Ardie Savea, he was a standout in the forward pack this year for Moana Pasifika, scoring an impressive eight tries, including a hat-trick against the Hurricanes in March.

Fai’ilagi, who mainly plays at flanker, is joining the Magpies for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The Magpies will be doing their best to stay grounded ahead of the NPC season, despite boasting a potentially title-challenging team.