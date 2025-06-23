Advertisement
Zarn Sullivan: Māori All Black signs for Hawke’s Bay Magpies for 2025 and 2026 seasons

Zarn Sullivan in action for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies have been given a significant boost for their upcoming 2025 NPC campaign, with the signing of Māori All Black and Super Rugby Pacific player Zarn Sullivan.

It was confirmed on Monday that Sullivan, 24, will play for the Magpies during the 2025 and 2026 NPC seasons.

