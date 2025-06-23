“[I’m] grateful for the opportunity to come home and finally have the chance to pull on the black and white jersey,” Sullivan said of joining the Magpies.

“Knowing that it’ll be in front of my family and friends makes it even more special.”

He was injured in a match for the Blues in March and has popped up for his childhood club Napier Pirate as part of his recovery in recent months.

Sullivan said when he was a kid, he loved watching the Magpies at McLean Park and it was “a dream come true” to finally play for the province.

Magpies head coach Brock James said he was a “superb talent and an exciting addition to our squad”.

“Zarn’s experience in Super Rugby with the Blues, winning the 2024 title, is a huge asset that we look forward to having amongst our group.

“Having spoken with Zarn, the pride he speaks with of his province is clear and his motivation to see Hawke’s Bay thrive and the Magpies succeed is exactly the type of player we want in the black and white.”

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union CEO Jay Campbell said the union’s focus was around homegrown players returning home when the timing was right, similar to Hugh Renton playing last year.

“It excites me to think of what Zarn can bring to our squad, on and off the field.”

“He is a special player and hearing him talk about his club Pirates and the Magpies, you know he is returning home at the right time and for the right reasons.”

The Magpies’ opening 2025 NPC match is scheduled against Counties-Manukau on Sunday, August 3 at McLean Park.