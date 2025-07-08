The plans involved drilling a wastewater pipe under the Clive River. Inset is Kohupātiki Marae board chairman Jason Whaitiri. Photo / NZME
A wastewater pipe that was proposed to run underneath the Clive River will no longer go ahead, following opposition to the plans.
The wastewater project was designed to service Kohupātiki Marae and about 65 existing and proposed papakāinga houses in the Kohupātiki area, on the northern side of the river.
Hastings District Council and the marae community worked together on the plans, which received consent from Hawke’s Bay Regional Council last year.
Some funding from the Government was also secured for the project.
The plan included drilling a wastewater main under Te Awa o Mokotūāraro (Clive River) to join up with an existing council wastewater network at Whakatu’s Essex Crescent Reserve, on the southern side of the river.