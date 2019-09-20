It's all about Japan on The Country, as Jamie Mackay eagerly awaits the Rugby World Cup which kicks off in Tokyo today.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster gives us an update on what's in store for the weekend.

David Anderson:

Anderson was at a freshwater reform meeting last night in Timaru. We get his take on what he describes as "antagonistic and dismissive" approach from Ministers Parker and O'Connor.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features two farmers whose hearts belong in Canterbury. But will farming there be viable in the future? Plus we preview the kick off of the Rugby World Cup.

Grant Edwards:

We take our monthly look at the state of the wool market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Wool.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Jacinda in Japan, what she's going to talk to Donald about and Winston's triumphant return!

Grant Nisbett:

This week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week sees us backing the All Blacks 1-10 in the RWC against South Africa.