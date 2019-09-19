Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Elizabeth Soal, the chief executive of Irrigation New Zealand, to talk about whether the Government's freshwater policy could change the face of farming.

Doug Avery:

We head to Marlborough to catch up with the Resilient Farmer on the eve of his departure for a speaking tour to the UK as he continues the good fight for rural mental health.

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

John McOviney:

Is the chief executive of Steelfort who moonlights as a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer. Today we discuss great returns for red meat, electric vehicles and your chance to win some wonderful Lithium powered power tools!

Elizabeth Soal:

The chief executive of Irrigation New Zealand says the Government's proposed freshwater reforms could change the face of farming on the Canterbury Plains with major land use change on the cards.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on a huge one day rise in wool prices, animal rights gone mad and the health risks around eating vegan meats.