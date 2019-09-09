Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and the team learn a bit of te reo Māori for Māori language week.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday's resident weather expert what's happened to the Antarctic "Sudden Stratospheric Warming" supposedly coming our way with reasonable spring week in store for many of us.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

In the absence of Todd Muller, we promote today's panel to first drop! It features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. We ask them what they make of the government's new proposed freshwater policy plan?

Alastair King:

The Horticulture Business Consultant from Findex (our accounting partners) on the burgeoning investment opportunities in the cherry industry in Central Otago.

Listen below:

