This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's chief executive Todd Charteris for a chat about the Good Deeds initiative for 2019.

Rebecca Mahoney:

Is a very focused Wairarapa farmer who is once again set to make history on the rugby paddock, when she becomes the first female to referee a first division Mitre 10 Cup match on Friday when Hawkes Bay hosts Southland.

Todd Muller:

National's Spokesperson on Agriculture says Thursday's water policy announcement will be a "fundamental challenge to the way we farm in New Zealand … and we're going to have an outcome from this government which is going to severely curtail farmers' ability to farm".

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank launches the 'Good Deeds' promotion supporting rural community projects with $5,000 cash and additional labour up for grabs.

David Parker:

In this two part interview - The Minister for the Environment comments on the release of the Government's plan to stop the degradation of our waterways, improve freshwater quality and restore our waterways to good health over a generation. But is this in conflict with his role as the Minister for Trade and Export Growth? Has he considered the economic and social implications for the rural community? Has he considered the economic implications for NZ Inc? Are we gambling with the viability of food production as the major export earner for NZ? What about urban NZ?