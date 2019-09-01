Need some support for a rural community project in your area?

If so, tell us a little about your project and how support for the project would benefit your rural community and your project could be awarded with $3000 of funding as well as a day's labour courtesy of the teams at Rabobank and The Country.

Criteria

The project needs to benefit a rural community and be able to utilise both funds & labour.

Examples - Restoring Community hall, sportsground/ playground repairs, planting trees/ gardens, natural disaster clean-up/ relief.

This competition is run by Rabobank and NZME.

Entries close 5pm Friday 20 September, 2019.

Winner announced Monday 30 Spetember, 2019 on The Country.