Innovation is something that comes naturally to Ron and Andrew Parkin of Genoese Food in Levin. What began sometime in the last century as an asparagus operation has become an award-winning pesto brand, known for its emphasis on health and wellbeing. Their products, without preservatives, additives and dairy and allergy free, have now earned them a place among the finalists in this year's NZ Food Awards for the special award for business innovation.

In the 1980s as asparagus growers the Parkins searched for alternative crops to grow during their off-season, since the asparagus season is fairly short, running from September until December.

Genoese Pesto - washing the basil.

They experimented trying to extend the growing season and then in the early 1990s leased 16ha of land in Fiji to grow them, as well as herbs and vegetables for the local market. A surplus of basil that grew really well outside Nadi brought up the question what to do with all that greenery.

In 1993 Ron Parkin and Sean Kerins formed Genoese Foods and started making traditional pesto in Levin. Growing in Fiji means fresh basil is available year round.

Andrew is the second generation at the helm. He is planning to begin an indoor growing operation in Levin for basil, as Fiji in the summer months is rather hot and humid. Genoese produces 160 tonnes of pesto each year, using 45-50 tonnes of fresh basil.

Genoese staff busy packing pottles of pesto in boxes.

The bulk of Genoese's pesto is supplied to supermarkets, but the food industry also likes Genoese. Other food manufacturers also use Genoese pesto in their sauces, dips or salads. Between 5 and 10 per cent is exported.

"Being a finalist in the NZ Food Awards is a good recognition of our work and reinforces what we do is great.

It is the first time Genoese has entered any award and Parkin admits that a marketing manager was the driver behind the application. And they were pleasantly surprised to be a finalist, doing what they do every day.

But they are always thinking of ways to do things better, full a gap in a niche market or do something new and surprising.

In 2017 they came up with a squeezable pesto.

"It is great on salads and very popular. We had good feedback from the start and it selling really well," said Parkin.

Washed basil ready to be processed into pesto at Genoese's plant on CD Farm Rd in Levin.

In 2018 they began making a pesto solely based on plant ingredients, so no cheese. It contains 35 per cent fresh basil, olive oil, cashew nuts, garlic, pine nuts, nutritional yeast, ascorbic acid, cider vinegar and salt, so it is gluten-free, vegan friendly as well as dairy-free.

"People do read the labels," said Parkin. He said they take animal welfare as well as the environment and people's health very seriously and in doing so have tapped into a large market.

Every week truck loads of basil arrives in Levin from Fiji, a journey that is not without its challenges, said Parkin. The produce is strictly controlled in term of temperature and disappears into a big freezer upon arrival, awaiting processing.

Fresh pesto at Genoese Foods.

The first step is a bath, then the hand-picked basil - the leaves are enormous - is blended with carefully selected ingredients to become pesto.

Apart from the traditional pesto and plant-based pesto there are now three dips: beetroot, roast capsicum and fresh basil pesto, each with cashew nuts.

Genoese next step in is growing basil at home, under cover, hopefully starting later this year, offering a few more Levinites a chance at a job.

The New Zealand Food awards have been around for 30 years and celebrate innovation and excellence and are supported by Massey University. Winners of the awards will be announced at a Gala Dinner on October 23 in Auckland.

Bags of fresh basil ready to be washed at Genoese Foods.

Other finalists in the Hames and Wells Business Innovation awards are: Kiwi Quinoa Ltd, NZ Artesian Water Ltd and the Pure Food Co.