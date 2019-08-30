Today on The Country, Rowena brought Jamie an interesting story from 1926, when the Kawarau Falls dam became operational, and it's connection to searching for gold. This resulted in Mackay inflicting his favourite Spandau Ballet song on an unsuspecting public.

Angus Hines:

Met Service Weather on the controversy surrounding 'Sudden Stratospheric Warming'.

Steve Carden:

The chief executive of Pāmu (Landcorp) on a disappointing financial result for the nation's biggest farmer.

Grant Edwards:

GM of PGG Wrightson Wool looks a market that's getting a kicking off the back of the China-US trade tensions.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador of Norwood.

Grant Nisbett:

This week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week.

