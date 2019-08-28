"Old school" fixes for the Mauao base track have been pitched by Mount people fed up with waiting for the Tauranga City Council to make a plan.

Local builders are ready and willing to muck in, but experts say it is just not as simple as arming volunteers with shovels.

It has been almost two and a half years since a section of the base track was damaged by a slip that brought down a large pohutukawa tree during ex-cyclone Debbie.

The council spent $82,000 planning and building a set of temporary stairs over the slip to reopen the full

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.