A "well-involved" farmhouse fire took four hours to extinguish in Hamurana near Rotorua last night.

Four fire trucks and two water tankers were called to the two-storey farmhouse on fire on Flemming Rd, near Rotorua last night.

Emergency services were called at 8.15pm and police were also in attendance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was contained to a section of the house but it was unclear how much of the house was saved.

A spokesman had told the Rotorua Daily Post last night the fire was in a quarter of the roof of the house.

The house is 30m by 30m large and firefighters left the property at about 12.15am, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is being investigated.