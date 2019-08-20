Comment: New Zealand has been the target of environmentalists decrying the promotion of "clean and green" to tourists. Agriculture, particularly the dairy industry, has been blamed for pollution of our water and atmosphere. But they are presenting a gloomy view of New Zealand that doesn't accord with how tourists actually see it, writes Dr Jacqueline Rowarth.

What constitutes "clean and green" depends upon experience.

Tourists coming to New Zealand admire the beauty of the natural environment.

This was confirmed in The Survey of International Visitors by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment in 2017:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Most visitors were

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.