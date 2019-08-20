Todd Muller says the current Government does not see agribusiness as part of the future of New Zealand's economy.

National's primary industries spokesman told The Country's Jamie Mackay that this philosphy "runs deep" within the Labour Party, saying Helen Clark once described agribusiness as "a sunset industry" when she was Prime Minister.

"They have a philosophical view the primary industries, somehow, are not part of New Zealand's future and I totally reject that view. I always have. I think food and fibre are going to be critical for New Zealand in the future".

Muller recently expressed these views in an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.