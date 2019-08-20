In a book published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and The University of Western Australia, experts are calling for global decision-makers to include mountain agriculture on their agenda when tackling hunger and malnutrition.

Mountain Agriculture: Opportunities for Harnessing Zero Hunger in Asia was compiled by Dr Xuan Li (FAO), Dr Mahmoud El Solh (vice chair of the High Level Panel of Experts for Food Security and Nutrition, Committee on World Food Security of United Nations) and The University of Western Australia's Hackett Professor of Agriculture Kadambot Siddique.

He says mountain agriculture was vital to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the Zero Hunger Goal (SDG2).

"Mountains are home to one-tenth of the world's population and cover one fifth of the world's land mass," he says.

"Yet, hunger remains common in many mountainous areas. While on a global scale, food insecurity has tended to decrease, mountain dwellers fare worse than people living in plains."

"Mountain agriculture requires much more attention in national and sub-national policies in order to bring its potential to full fruition and so improve the livelihood situation of mountain communities."

The book is free and can be accessed here.