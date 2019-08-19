Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Derek Daniell, one of New Zealand's leading sheep farmers, about how Green idealists are looking for a scapegoat to blame for our fossil fuel-fueled lifestyles.

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading sheep farmers and an outspoken rural commentator says Government propaganda is promoting climate emergency hysteria in New Zealand, as Green idealists look for a scapegoat to blame for our fossil fuel-fueled lifestyles.

Dr Helen Beattie:

We talk to the Chief Veterinary Officer of the NZ Veterinary Association - one of the newly-appointed 10 member winter grazing taskforce announced yesterday by Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says spring is in the air and so is his new website.

Don Fraser:

The man behind Fraser Farm Finance takes the rural banking system to task over the way it is dealing with farmers as the rural suicides stats go from bad to worse.

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we chew the farming fat about the issues of the day.