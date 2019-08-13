Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to environmentalist Angus Robson to get some balance on the winter grazing stand-off in Mossburn between activists and farmers.
On with the show:
Angus Robson - Part One:
In an extended two-part interview, and in response to yesterday's interview with Mossburn farmer John Douglas, we talk to a Waikato engineer and environmental campaigner about why he is leading the crusade against the winter grazing of dairy cows in Southland.
Angus Robson - Part Two:
We ask about the use of drones, trespassing and what Robson plans to do about ocean and urban water pollution.
Damien O'Connor:
The Minister of Agriculture talks about Fonterra's performance, a controversial bonus and the new Sustainable Party.
Jane Ruddenklau-Smith:
Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs who takes the media to task over alarmist and click-bait journalism, especially when it comes to issues such as the climate change and the environment.
Cameron Bagrie:
The man behind Bagrie Economics says farmers should give Fonterra a one-finger salute when it comes to a bonus for Theo Spierings.
