The 2019 New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association merit award was awarded to Sharon Price, member of the Whangamomona Dog Trial Club.

The award is given to an individual who contributes to the Sheep Dog Trials but is not a trialist.

The award recognises more than 40 years of voluntary service and Sharon's years of support, reliability, efficiency and giving up her time for the sport and annual community events.

Born and bred in the Kohuratahi Valley and with her family being involved in helping run the local trials, it was inevitable that Sharon would follow suit.

Advertisement

Sharon clerked for one year for the Whangamomona Dog Trial Club and then for the next 40 years, she has been involved with other activities.

Sharon arrives at 6.30am after doing her own jobs at home first and ensures there is a hot drink and sandwiches available for the early workers, competitors and Judges and then works tirelessly through the day.

Sharon is involved with the catering, organising and buying of food, ringing those who provide meat and home baking for the trials and ensuring the kitchen is well organised for the two-day event.

This includes a number of five-day centre and national championships held at the Whangamomona dog trial club.