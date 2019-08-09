Today on The Country, Met Service Weather forecaster Lewis Ferris told Rowena Duncum that New Zealand is heading for more of a storm in a teacup than a mighty polar blast.
Lewis Ferris:
Our Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at the supposed polar blast, which has turned out to be more of a storm in a teacup.
Don Carson:
We look at the IPCC report on climate which encourages us to eat less and waste less food and plant more trees.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders Julie Anne Genter, Jacinda and Winston flexing his muscles.
Reverend Steve Thomson:
The Wairarapa farmer who had the big job yesterday as the nation farewelled Sir Brian Lochore talks candidly about how finding God helped him out of a deep depression.
Where to get help:
Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254
Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633
Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.
