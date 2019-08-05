Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay pays tribute to the Kauri tree of New Zealand rugby and his boyhood hero, Sir Brian Lochore, who passed away on Saturday.

Ian Kirkpatrick and Dick Tayler:

We kick off our tribute show to the great Sir Brian Lochore with some audio of him paying tribute to his great mate Pinetree Meads plus we hear from two of his great sporting mates.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Kieran McAnulty:

Our next panel features the farmer responsible for the funniest moment in Sir Brian's lengthy and illustrious sporting career, plus we ask a former bookie about the odds of a sell-out crowd at Memorial Park, Masterton on Thursday.

Bob Francis and Shane McManaway:

Two of the Wairarapa's favourite sons pay tribute to its most famous one.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says winter's belated polar blast was no surprise and there's more sting to come from Mother Nature's tail.

Nigel Woodhead and Dean Rabbidge:

We wind up the show with our southern snow panel - a former Young Farmer of the Year and a former winner of the Zanda McDonald Award.