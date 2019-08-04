Fire damaged a shed and destroyed agricultural equipment inside it on a rural property near Waimate early on Saturday morning (August 3).

Crews were alerted to the blaze, in a double shed on O'Neills Rd, Makikihi, at 1.38am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

A double shed was "heavily damaged" and equipment inside, including a grain harvester, was destroyed.

Firefighters from Waimate tackled and extinguished the fire, which was only 10m from a house, the spokesman said.

A Fenz safety officer checked the scene, he said.