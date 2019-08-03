Part-time Northern Advocate reporter Jenny Ling knows a thing or two about the life and times of rural posties.


They provide a vital community service, helping the elderly, providing human contact, attending the odd car accident and even rescuing dogs.

No, they're not St John, Fire and Emergency, police or social workers, but your average rural postie.

The role of the rural postie is much more complex and involved than many realise.
They deliver much more than mail, forming a significant chunk of the fabric that holds rural communities together.

Not only do they pick up letters, they deliver everything from