Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay was delighted to learn that political correspondent Barry Soper lives with a cat called Gareth Morgan.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

Out Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the weekend.



Mike Petersen:

We catch up with New Zealand's Special Agricultural Trade Envoy at the Te Hono Boot Camp in San Francisco to talk about Boris Johnson and a Hard Brexit in the UK and what all that means for New Zealand farmers.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel ponders farming, footy and climate change.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool talks about the end of the 2018/19 season and how the start of the new season is looking.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent discusses a cat called Gareth Morgan, a cancer petition, an expensive royal visit and Winston v Crusher.