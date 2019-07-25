Hastings District Council has laid charges against the owners of eight dogs who mauled more than 100 stock over the past two months.

The six alleged offenders - three men, and three women - from Hastings, Havelock North and Clive have been charged with owning a dog or dogs that attacked stock.

They were also charged with failing to keep their dog or dogs under control.

Five of them also face a charge of failing to register their dog or dogs.

More than 140 sheep have been killed by the roaming dogs on semi-rural land around Hastings.

The bloodshed began in June when 49 lambs were killed on June 10 at the Hawke's Bay Equestrian Park. In total, stock owners, Denise and Colin Davis lost about 125 lambs over June and July.

While some of the sheep were found dead, others were so badly injured they had to be put down.

As of July 7, there had been 12 reports of stock worrying and 143 sheep killed in different locations in the past month.

Breeds of dogs known to have been involved in the attacks include a fox terrier, staffordshire bull terrier, bull terrier cross, labrador, shih tzu, American pitbull terrier and rottweiler.

The council signed the charging documents on Thursday morning.