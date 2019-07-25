There will be a buzz in the air next week, literally, as Hawke's Bay Regional Council turns to the sky to carry out compliance flights.

The flights are used to monitor the region's farming operations to check for over-stocking or where winter grazing practices don't meet land use rules.

Regional Council Group Manager Regulation Liz Lambert says in recent years, primary industry groups and regional councils have had very consistent and combined messaging to landowners on good practice winter crop management.

"Farmers are increasingly aware of the impact that poor winter grazing practices have on water quality.

"At the start of winter we put out a reminder to livestock grazers to operate inside the rules so they don't unintentionally become a feedlot."

Regional Council has 16 consents for feedlots, 15 of which are active and one of which is unchanged from 2018.

Lambert said council will take enforcement action where there is evidence of non-compliance, highlighted through the flights.

All known feedlots in Hawke's Bay now have a resource consent to operate and these consents are monitored.

The aerial inspection in winter 2018 showed an improvement in winter grazing practices.

"Winter grazing practices have improved over the past few years and we have less evidence of poor performance, and the need for enforcement action.

"Nevertheless, we continue to monitor livestock farms and their land use practices over winter."