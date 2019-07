There has been a crash between a cow and a car this morning in the Lower Kaimai area in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports were that the cow had not survived, but the occupant of the vehicle escaped with no injuries.

The crash happened on State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimais, just before 7am this morning.

The cow was on the side of the road and there were no road blockages.

Advertisement

She confirmed there were no other cows on the scene.