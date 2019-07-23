Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the chief executive of Craigmore Sustainables Che Charteris, about investing $38 million to convert a Kerikeri dairy farm into one of New Zealand's largest kiwifruit orchards.

Nathan Guy:

National's Spokesperson on Agriculture offers his thoughts on the proposed new gun laws, the plight of the dairy industry, and he congratulates his Climate Change spokesperson Todd Muller on his knowledge around agriculture and the ETS.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an Independent Economist who says when it comes to interest rates, it's a race to the bottom, and the danger is if we don't join in we'll see our dollar climb in sympathy.

James Guild:

The chairman of the QEII National Trust High talks about a decision described as a victory for conservation of protected private land and he says it again shows the strength and integrity of Trust's Open Space covenants.

Heather Rivett:

The co-owner of broadband provider Netspeed offers some handy hints on how rural New Zealand can see the Rugby World Cup plus we give you the chance to win one of 10 Spark Sport passes.

Che Charteris:

We talk to the Chief Executive of Craigmore Sustainables about the decision to invest $38 million converting a 137 hectare Kerikeri dairy farm to one of the country's largest kiwifruit orchards.