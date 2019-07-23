The sharpest butchers in the North are not stopping at coming first in industry competitions or being touted as one of New Zealand's best gourmet online meat sellers.

The award-winning Mangawhai Meat Shop is encouraging customers to bring in their own containers and has initiated a swap system to ensure containers are blasted through the shop's sanitisation process to meet hygiene requirements.

Dan Klink, who owns the shop with his wife Angie, has purchased a large number of reusable containers and for $5 people can sign up for the container swap. Klink provides a reusable shopping bag and a

