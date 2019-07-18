Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay looks into the government's new road safety strategy, Road to Zero, and the possibility of lower speed limits for New Zealand's roads.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The Vice President of Federated Farmers comments agriculture in the ETS, calving underway on the farm, milk prices, warning stickers on meat and slowing down the traffic to 80km/hr.

Simon Bridges:

We ask the Leader of the Opposition whether he would bring agriculture into the ETS if he was PM. Plus we ask if he plans a Scomo-like social media election attack on the government's nanny state policies.

Stu Loe:

Is a well known North Canterbury sheep and beef farmer and footy player. Today we chew the fat about red meat prices, the ETS, a Canterbury winter drought and the All Blacks first test of the year.

Tony Laker:

We launch our 2020 Farmlands 'Farming and Footy' Tour to South Africa which will be led by legendary All Black Frank Bunce.