A Bay of Islands woman is distraught after a series of attacks by wandering dogs left at least two dozen of her prized chickens dead.

Minni Gordon, of Haruru Falls, discovered the latest attack when she went to check on her chooks last Thursday morning.

Dogs had ripped through a wire netting coop and killed 12 rare Araucana chickens. Another two are missing.

Most of the dead birds had been disemboweled.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

''There were just feathers everywhere, and dead and dying chooks. I just went back up to the house, I couldn't face it.''

Gordon called the Far North District Council

Related articles: