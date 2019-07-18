On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
At first she didn't know why guinea pigs, chickens and ducks were disappearing. A game camera captured a dog entering the property, but the photo only showed part of the intruder.
Then in February, after hearing a commotion, she disturbed two dogs during an attack. A chocolate-brown hunting dog dropped the rooster it had in its mouth and fled.
She followed it and another dog, a light tan pitbull type, as they ran home up the Waitangi River.
She confronted the owner who was apologetic and told her the dogs liked to go swimming in the river so she would let them out in the afternoons.
The rooster died later of its injuries.
After that the dogs started coming at night.
In March dogs forced their way into another pen, killing at least three hens; in April another coop was ripped open. A game camera captured two dogs arriving at 11.05pm and leaving 20 minutes later, one with a hen in its mouth.
The number of dead and missing hens was now 24 along with two roosters and three guinea pigs.
Animal Control was notified of the February, March, April and July attacks. Officers responded after each incident and have now placed a dog trap on the property.
However, Gordon said more should have been done to stop the attacks after the February incident when she saw the dogs with a dead hen, was able to identify them and even followed them back to their property.
''The dogs just keep coming back again and again.''
The council has defended its actions, however, with a spokesman saying one dog was seized after the April attack and another desexed and issued with a muzzling order. The owner was fined a total of $1000.
The owner surrendered another dog to Animal Control officers yesterday.
The Advocate understands other upset Haruru residents contacted the owner of the rental property where the dogs were kept. A condition of the tenancy was that dogs be kept contained on the property.