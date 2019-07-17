The Government's proposed scheme to push Kiwis into cleaner, low-emission vehicles includes a charge of up to $3000 on imports of the highest greenhouse gas-emitting vehicles. But these vehicles are a necessary tool for the job, say farmers, and extra charges will hit hard. Susan Botting reports.

Plans to add an up-to-$3000 greenhouse emission charge to the cost of new utes have angered Northland farmers.

"It's concerning this new proposal — which significantly affects farmers and commercial operators - is being put forward without provision of any alternatives," said John Blackwell, Northland Federated Farmers president.

"There should be an exemption

