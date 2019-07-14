

As mother-nature unleashed rain upon the region, locals gathered to celebrate a newly-installed unchlorinated water station at Whakatu.

But those in attendance yesterday , while pleased a tap is now available, say the region's water supply should not be chlorinated in the first place.

The tap - Aqua Clear Whakatu, was installed by Stu and Karen Wilson outside their home on Station Rd, Whakatu in April.

The couple spent $30,000 drilling a pipe 34m into the ground to help set up a system to offer unchlorinated water for Whakatu folk.

Advertisement

Napier mayoral candidate Kirsten Wise (left) and Aki Paipper at an unchlorinated water station on Station Rd, Whakatu. Photo / Ian Cooper

Karen Wilson said the response has been "amazing", with people coming every day to fill big bottles.

"It's kind of sad I think because we've got people stopping and they might have four of those big blue bottles, and it's like they need it."

She said, that while they are "not rich", they sold a few items, and could afford the investment.

A blessing, led by Twin Cities Ministries senior pastor Joe Whare took place at the well.

Takitimu District Maori Council chairman and Flaxmere kaumatua Des Ratima thanked Stu Wilon for his generosity.

On behalf of Stu, who could not attend, he said he is "not happy that he had to do it, he's not happy that chlorine is still in our water and he wants to have that removed, but despite of that he put a well that works for us, so that while that's going on we can enjoy the benefits of having water".

Ratima said the council should "reimburse" Stu who "dug into his pocket and pulled out $30,000 of his own money".

The introduction of chlorination across all Hastings District's public water drinking supplies - including Whakatu - followed the government inquiry into the Havelock North water contamination in August 2016.

Chlorine removal advocacy group Guardians of the Aquifer spokeswoman Pauline Doyle, who organised the event, said they are "not happy".

"Stu and Karen have spent a lot of money to try to get the Hastings District Council to sit up and listen to the people of Whakatu. They don't want to have to carry bottles to a tap.

"They need, and we all need our water delivered, chlorine free to our kitchen and bathroom taps. And we won't stop until we achieve that," Doyle said.

She urged the council to consider going down the same route the Whakatane District Council took last year when it agreed with Murupara residents that their water supply would not be chlorinated.

"All seven of Napier's operational bores have been certified secure, which means that Napier's bores meet the New Zealand Drinking Water Standards. Napier City Council could safely remove the chlorine from our water supply without any further delay.

She said there "is no law requiring the council to chlorinate our water".

"People in Whakatu regard it as a taonga and it shouldn't be contaminated with chemicals."



Napier mayoral candidate Kirsten Wise thanked the couple for their "overwhelming generosity in drilling the well and making fresh water available to our community".

She said people approach her every day, to voice their concerns about the region's water - chlorination and dirty water issues.

"I hear your concerns and I agree with them," she said in front of a small gathering at the Whakatu Community Hall.

Wise said important questions need to be answered, and water must be council's "number one priority".

"Council must look at all possible solutions and take these back to you, the community, so you can decide on the way forward."

She said, based on research she has done and local experts she has spoken to, she believes the removal of chlorine is an option.

"There isn't one set of rules to govern all water supplies and one must assume this is why the draft legislation currently with central government includes an exemption clause which would enable councils to remove chlorine from their water supply."

Wise said in the interim, NCC needs to meet with Christchurch City Council which is already working towards chlorine-free water and discuss the steps it is taking to achieve this.

"We can use this information for our own independent review and go out to our community to discuss the future of our water supply."

Hastings District councillor and mayoral candidate Damon Harvey said the set-up is on par with what is already on offer in Hastings and Havelock North.

"The one in Hastings is incredibly popular and well-used, so we know that there is a real want by people to have unchlorinated water."