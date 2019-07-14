As mother-nature unleashed rain upon the region, locals gathered to celebrate a newly-installed unchlorinated water station at Whakatu.

But those in attendance yesterday , while pleased a tap is now available, say the region's water supply should not be chlorinated in the first place.

The tap - Aqua Clear Whakatu, was installed by Stu and Karen Wilson outside their home on Station Rd, Whakatu in April.

The couple spent $30,000 drilling a pipe 34m into the ground to help set up a system to offer unchlorinated water for Whakatu folk.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Napier mayoral candidate Kirsten Wise (left) and Aki Paipper at an unchlorinated water station on Station Rd, Whakatu. Photo / Ian Cooper
Napier mayoral candidate Kirsten Wise (left) and Aki Paipper at an unchlorinated water station on Station Rd, Whakatu. Photo / Ian Cooper

Karen Wilson said the response has been "amazing", with people

Related articles: