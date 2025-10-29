Todd Charteris:

Rabobank’s chief executive comments on tomorrow’s Fonterra shareholder vote and the adverse weather.

He also discusses his upcoming trip to the Windy City - Chicago, as opposed to Invercargill.

Tracy Brown:

DairyNZ’s chairwoman addresses the animal welfare issues surrounding cows not being milked (or being milked once a day) due to power cuts.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent is hopeful Trump can cut a trade deal with President Xi at Apec, for the good of us all.

Jack Jordan:

This King Country sheep and beef farmer is also New Zealand’s top axeman.

He won the Stihl Timbersports World Championship individual event in Milan, Italy, last weekend for the first time.

He went one better than his frustratingly close second-place finish at last year’s event.

Blair Drysdale:

This Southland arable farmer says the 2025 spring is, unbelievably, worse than 2024’s awful offering.

Listen below: