Monitoring flights across Southland will take place during the next few weeks as Environment Southland checks if stock are being kept away from waterways during the winter months.

Environment Southland compliance manager Simon Mapp said farmers were required to keep stock away from waterways during winter and there were management practices for grazing paddocks and mitigating water quality impacts.

Staff would follow up on any issues seen from the air and there were a variety of responses available to any non-compliance, from education and advice to enforcement.