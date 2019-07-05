It's the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final, and you can keep an eye on all the action with The Country, in the live stream videos below.

FRIDAY JULY 5, 2:00pm: FMG Young Farmer of the Year - Agri-sports

FRIDAY JULY 5, 5:00pm - 6:30pm: FMG Young Farmer of the Year and AgriKidsNZ Prize Giving

Find out more about the finalists below:
Finalist Georgie Lindsay
Finalist Emma Dangen
Finalist James Robertson
Finalist Alan Harvey
Finalist Alex Field
Finalist Joseph Watts
Finalist Matt McRae

FRIDAY JULY 5, 5:00 - 8:30pm: FMG Young Farmer of the Year - Speeches

SATURDAY JULY 6, 5:00 pm - 12am: FMG Young Farmer of the Year awards ceremony and quiz

