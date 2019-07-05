It's the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final, and you can keep an eye on all the action with The Country, in the live stream videos below.

FRIDAY JULY 5, 2:00pm: FMG Young Farmer of the Year - Agri-sports



FRIDAY JULY 5, 5:00pm - 6:30pm: FMG Young Farmer of the Year and AgriKidsNZ Prize Giving

Find out more about the finalists below:

• Finalist Georgie Lindsay

• Finalist Emma Dangen

• Finalist James Robertson

• Finalist Alan Harvey

• Finalist Alex Field

• Finalist Joseph Watts

• Finalist Matt McRae

FRIDAY JULY 5, 5:00 - 8:30pm: FMG Young Farmer of the Year - Speeches

SATURDAY JULY 6, 5:00 pm - 12am: FMG Young Farmer of the Year awards ceremony and quiz