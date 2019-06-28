Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the New Zealand Forest Owners Association's PR man Don Carson, about the 50 Shades of Green group.

On with the show:

Angus Hines:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at what's coming up this weekend.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association goes in to bat for the industry as refutes some of the claims made by the 50 Shades of Green farmers' ginger group.

Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel, in the absence of chief executive Tim Myers, features a Taranaki cow cocky with a foot in both camps for tomorrow night's Super Rugby semi-final.

Rob Cochrane:

The South Island Procurement Manager for PGG Wrightson Wool is glad to put a full stop on the worst wool season ever and he looks forward to a better 2019-20.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Jacinda's barely shuffling reshuffle and the movement for the declaration of climate emergencies.