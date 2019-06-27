Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with chief executive Steve Carden to find out more about how Pāmu is going to use wool insulation in its farm houses.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

President of Federated Farmers plays Switzerland on the sale of Westland Milk Products to Chinese interests, we look at the gun buy-back scheme and discuss whether declaring a 'Climate Emergency' is PC nonsense.

Steve Carden:

We yarn to the chief executive of New Zealand's biggest farming operation, Pāmu - all 370,000 ha of it, about whether it's providing a good return to the Crown and we look at some of the technology innovations the state-owned farmer is driving, such as deer milk cosmetics and wool insulation for houses.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural real estate market with GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate and ask what's going on in red-hot forestry sector.

Jason Sharp and Campbell Burnes:

We take our weekly look at Super Rugby and ask how the rural community is going to see (or not see) the Rugby World Cup.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on legendary broadcaster Alan Jones and the uncertain future of the dairy industry.