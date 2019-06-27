Whanganui's Paul Evans, with dog Richie, has qualified for the national Tux Yarding Challenge final.

Evans, the local centre president, finished third in the Tux Yarding Challenge at the Wanganui Sheep Dog Trial Centre's event at Ohingaiti Sports Domain last weekend. The Trans-Tasman competition was also part of the event.

The trial was well attended, with competitors and dogs from Kaitaia, Gisborne, Waikato, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

The Henderson male hoggets performed up to their normal high standard, resulting in many good runs over the four days of the competition.

Four Wanganui Centre dogs made the final: Paul Evans with Richie from Ohingaiti, last year's winner Wayne Falkner and Roz (Mangamahu), Kathryn Oliver and Shy (Raetihi) and Brian Burke with Stone (Paparangi).

Peter Williams and Guide from Hawke's Bay won the event with Bob Berger and Biddy (Waikato) a close second.

It was the best runoff for years with everyone completing the 11-minute course. The top three finalists will compete at the Tux finals later in the year.



Brenda O'Leary from Fordell judged the Tux Yarding Challenge and Sheena Martin (Wairoa) was kept very busy judging the Trans-Tasman event.



Results

Tux Yarding Challenge:

1, P Williams & Guide 98.5; 2, B Berger & Biddy 98; 3, P Evans & Richie 97.5; 4, M Cameron & Roy 97; 5, B Bruce & Susan 96.5; 6, W Falkner & Roz 96; 7, C Robertson & Prince 95; 8, B Arends & Parker 94.5; 9, L Jecentho & Tess 94; 10, P Williams & Ike; 11, G Ryder & Skip 93; 12, B Bryson & Bolt 92.2; 13, K Oliver & Shy 92; 14, B Burke & Stone 91.5; 15, L Jecentho & Smoke 87.5.

Open/maiden: B Parkinson & Steel 93.

Maiden man/dog: C Harris & Flint 94.



Trans-Tasman:

Day 1: 1, B Bruce & Jaco 93; 2, G Smith & Bess 90; 3, G Wellington& J Lo 86.

Maiden dog: F Smith & Meg 75.

Day 2: 1, G Northcott & Amy 92.5; 2, B Strong & Trix 90; 3, D White & Jazz 89.5.

Maiden dog: J Joslin & Di 80.

Day 3: 1, L Jecentho & Smoke 96; 2, L Geering & Prince 93; 3, B Berger & Lad 92.

Maiden dog: D Morris & Angel 80.



The next event is the Taranaki Sheep Dog Trial Indoor Trial at Hawera where 243 dogs will compete over three days on July 5-7.