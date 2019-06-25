Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay takes a look at New Zealand's horticulture industry.

On with the show:

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri looks back on another good season for kiwifruit growers and forward to a burgeoning industry that is growing with a real consumer focus.

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist, and former ANZ chief economist, if banks are dodgy and how low can we go when it comes to the OCR?

Chris Garland:

Is a Wairarapa farm consultant who comments on the comments of 'local' farmer James Cameron, the forestry vs pastoral debate and the primary sector planets aligning for farmers.

Jen Scoular:

The horticulture theme continues as we catch up with the chief executive of Avocado NZ in Melbourne to discuss the latest great avocado heist as thieves are forcing growers to install cameras and electric fences to protect their fruit from a black market that is believed to be supplying sushi shops.

Kiri Allan and Hamish Walker:

Today's panel features two go-getting, first-term millennial MPs from opposite sides of the House.