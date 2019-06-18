Today on The Country, Jamie and Rowena caught up with the retiring chair of the Agri-Womens Development Trust Mavis Mullens, before she sets off for the World Shearing Champs in France.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

We chew the farming fat with the Minister of Agriculture and on the menu today is the Farm Debt Mediation Bill, Fieldays and Winston Peters.

Mike McIntyre:

We talk farming and footy with the Head of Derivatives at Jarden (formerly First NZ Capital) who's not holding his breath for a good GDT auction result tonight as Fonterra has put addition volume on offer.

Mavis Mullens:

We catch up with the retiring chair of the Agri-Womens Development Trust on the eve of her departure for the World Shearing Champs in France.

Jane Smith:

Is an outspoken North Otago farmer who pulls no punches when it comes to calling out extreme feminists plus she shares her concerns about extreme animal welfare activists.

John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort, who moonlights as a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer, talks about great returns for the sector and why he admires the dynamic but despotic Chinese economy.