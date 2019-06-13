Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink.

When the poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge penned this masterpiece in the late 1700s it painted a bleak picture of what the world could look like if we were surrounded by water we could not drink.

We are now staring at what Coleridge was talking about - a future where water from the tap could be off the menu, and only the chemical-free bottled variety will be the safe source of supply.

No wonder those overseas water bottling companies are circling around our pristine chemical-free aquifers like hawks around a roadkill.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: