Hawke's Bay landowners have the chance to hear from those leading the charge in land diversification, at a day-long session in Waipawa on 25 June.

Hosted by Business Hawke's Bay (BHB) with support from Central Hawke's Bay District Council, MPI and other sponsors, the discussion on Land Diversification Opportunities will be a connecting, hands-on and informative event for landowners and interested investors to learn more about land diversification projects, says Business Hawke's Bay CEO Carolyn Neville.

"The options for land use are more diverse than traditional crops and pastoral farming. With a growing importance being placed on sustainable farming practices there is also increased interest in diversification and options that will have a positive impact on our environment.

"Land diversification is a hot topic at the moment, with lots of interest and activity starting to happen. The Land Diversification Opportunities event will highlight new alternative, complementary, value-added and sustainable land uses, and give attendees the chance to ask questions of those actively practicing land diversification.

Advertisement

"This event is a must-attend for landowners considering their options or for those interested in investing in Hawke's Bay's primary sector.

"It's a great launching point for landowners who are looking for diversification opportunities, connections and information on 'where to next?'."

The Land Diversification discussion supports the goals of the Future Farming Charitable Trust, set up with seed funding from Hawke's Bay Regional Council. The trust's goal is to highlight the region's existing and emerging agricultural expertise and create a local hub of knowledge, research and education to ensure the health of Hawke's Bay soil and water, communities and farmers into the future.

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker will emcee the event and will feature a host of guest speakers from all over the country.

Speakers from up and coming organisations producing value added products that are looking for growers or land in Hawke's Bay to scale up, as well as those using some of agriculture's most up to date technology, and funding options available for sustainable farming will be discussed and Sarah Reo and Farley Keenan will provide an update on the Whenua Māori fund (MBIE) and the Whenua Māori grants (TPK).

Walker said she encourages local landowners to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from some of the country's leading experts in the area.

"Central Hawke's Bay has a concentration of highly productive and versatile land that is some of the best in the country.

"As we look to the future and the changing landscape of food production, this forum is a chance to understand more about different land uses to give us improved financial returns, higher value products and reduced impact on our environment. The future is exciting and we can be at the forefront."

What: The Land Diversification Discussion

When: Tuesday, June 25. 10am to 3pm. Registration from 9.30am with the first session starting promptly at 10am

Where: Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre, 18 Kenilworth St, Waipawa

Cost: $30

Speakers as followed:

Richard Barge – Hemp Industry Association

Simon White – Kanapu Hemp

Jason Judkins – Hop Revolution

Tim Hermann – MPI - Sustainable Food and Fibres Fund

Vaughan Judkins – BerryCo

Hadley Boyle - Evertree Angora Goat Farming

Ian Millner - Rural Directions

Colin Pirie - Habitat Biodiversity and Fresh Air Forests

Boyd Gross - Logan Stone

Greg Duncan - PyrethrumNZ

Brendan Powell – Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Con Williams - MyFarm Investments

Sarah Reo – Te Kahui Ohanga o Takatimu and Farley Keenan – Te Puni Kokiri