Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum is flying solo as Jamie Mackay and Sam "Lashes" Casey hit the road on the Farmside roadie to Fieldays.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert's Fieldays forecast – will we need brollies or sunscreen? And what is the likelihood of fog affecting flights?

Advertisement

Greg Millar:

IHC's National Fundraising Manager looks forward to Fieldays where he'll be spending time with Stephen "Beaver" Donald. He also talks about how people can help out with the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Jim Hopkins:

Today our rural raconteur ponders political polls, being politically correct, and whether the Fieldays Roadie is a good idea.

Peter Nation:

With only two sleep to go to the main event, Rowena catches up with the chief executive of Fieldays to find out how his stress levels are as he prepares for the biggest agricultural show in the southern hemisphere.

Jamie Mackay and Sam Casey:

Mackay and Lashes update The Country on their road trip adventures with Andy Thompson, as they make their way to Mystery Creek on the Farmside roadie to Fieldays.