

Authorities are searching for a dog believed to be one of two animals responsible for the "massacre" of 49 sheep in the Bridge Pa area at the weekend.

Hawke's Bay Equestrian Park Grounds Manager Karen Hampton said the scene of seeing all the dead sheep scattered around the paddocks on Monday morning was "absolutely devastating".

"It was just a massacre," Hampton said.

When she arrived at 7.30am she knew something wasn't quite right and saw three dead sheep lying in the paddock.

"I looked into the paddock and thought, 'oh hell'.

"Then one of the grazers who just got there said that the dogs were still there and I saw them lining up another sheep and I thought not on my watch are you going to get another one, not knowing how many they had got already, and just drove straight into the paddock to scare them off."

Animal control were on scene to inspect the attack of over 30 sheep at Hawke's Bay Equestrian Park. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two dogs are believed to be involved in a string of attacks over the weekend, one was a white and black dog and the other is believed to be a black Labrador/bull terrier cross with a white stripe on its chest.

Hastings District Councils regulatory solutions manager John Payne said that one of the two dogs had been caught.

"The white and black dog has been caught – its owner was unknown to animal control as the dog is unregistered.

"Animal control officers are still looking for the black dog with the white stripe – its owners will know it has been involved as witnesses have said it's covered in blood."

Hampton said the dogs had been at the park killing for most of the night, after reports of attacks around midnight taking place down Valentine Rd where council have confirmed seven sheep were killed and a horse was injured.

"You can understand something killing because its hungry but this was just something else."

Roz Rowe's goat received a deep wound to her neck after a dog attack out at Bridge Pa where six sheep were also killed. Photo / Warren Buckland

Owner of the stock Colin Davis said it was "heartbreaking" to see what the dogs had done to the sheep.

"The sheep were late stage lambs that were at the park just for finishing as they were almost ready to be processed," Davis said.

He predicted that each one would have fetched on average $180 each when sold and that even the 13 wounded, although treated, may still be contaminated and not able to be processed.

Davis will see a loss of anything between $6000 and $9000.

The owner of a dog that attacks stock is liable to the damage they cause, a fine of up to $3,000 and the dog can be destroyed on the spot.

Roz Rowe grazed her five sheep and goat on land belonging to Matt and Sue Dixon, who also had a sheep with Rowe's five, who contacted her on Sunday morning with news of the horrific attacks.

Her goat managed to survive, most likely fending off the roaming dogs with her horns, but has suffered a deep wound to her throat and now won't leave Rowe's side.

"I think she's been pretty traumatised by the whole thing, she's just following me around like a puppy.

"Sue [landowner] went out on Sunday morning to walk her dogs down the paddock and found the carcasses."

Landowner Sue Dixon said Hawke's Bay had a "major problem" with roaming dogs and action needed to be taken.

Roz Rowe sits near her sheep which were killed in a dog attack which took place Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said dog attacks were becoming more frequent across the region and something needed to be done.

"These dogs killed all six sheep, and it seemed to be quite systematic because they were all lying pretty close to each other. The council just needs to pull their finger out and do something about this. The way these sheep died would have been absolutely horrific."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says our staff are working really hard to get to the bottom of this and we urge people to register their dogs and ensure they know where they are at all times.

Payne warns that dogs are all born with a hunting instinct which they will never lose.

"In a very short time a pet dog can cause thousands of dollars damage and significant inhumane suffering," Payne said.

"You cannot breed this killing instinct out of the species."