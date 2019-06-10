Authorities are searching for a dog believed to be one of two animals responsible for the "massacre" of 49 sheep in the Bridge Pa area at the weekend.

Hawke's Bay Equestrian Park Grounds Manager Karen Hampton said the scene of seeing all the dead sheep scattered around the paddocks on Monday morning was "absolutely devastating".

"It was just a massacre," Hampton said.

When she arrived at 7.30am she knew something wasn't quite right and saw three dead sheep lying in the paddock.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I looked into the paddock and thought, 'oh hell'.

"Then one of the grazers who just got there

Related articles: