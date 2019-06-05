Thieves are going to great lengths to steal farm bikes, including hiring removal trucks to transport their loot.

Police say they are noticing a spate of farm bikes stolen, including four-wheel bikes, trail bikes and DR200 bikes.

Rotorua police acting area commander Inspector Brendon Keenan said police had information that a group of thieves had hired a moving truck from a local company and was using it to drive from farm to farm to stash the stolen bikes in.

Inspector Brendon Keenan. Photo / File

Keenan said farms in the Ngakuru, Atiamuri and Waikite Valley areas were being targeted between the hours of 1am and 5am.

Advertisement

He asked farmers and residents in those areas to be particularly vigilant for vehicles that looked out of place, such as vehicles travelling with bikes on the back of trucks or in trailers.

He said often residents in those areas knew vehicles from the district so he urged them to call police if something looked out of place.

He also reminded farmers that those items were current hot commodities and it was essential they noted down the serial numbers of their bikes to make it easier to track stolen property.

He said the police intelligence section hadn't noticed any suspicious bikes being sold on Facebook marketplaces and on Trade Me so it was possible the bikes were being stolen to order or for the thieves' own personal use.

Any information can be given to Rotorua police on (07) 348 0099 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.