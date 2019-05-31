Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay encourages New Zealanders to raise a glass of the white stuff for World Milk Day tomorrow.

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

Our Met Service forecaster talks about winter arriving right on cue!

Don Carson:

We ask the PR man for the NZ Forest Owners Association what was in the Budget for farming and forestry and we debate what is worth more to the export economy - red meat or forestry?

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist - on why forestry is not a fix-all, challenging times for the dairy industry and what's in the Budget for the primary and productive sectors?

Jeremy Rookes and Graeme Smith:

Today's panel features a disgruntled Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of the Waikato and Coromandel Drug Detection Agency.

Grant Edwards:

The GM Wool for PGG Wrightson comments on a disappointing end to the 2018-19 season, but says farmers are still be rewarded for better colour wools.

Grant Nisbett:

Courtesy of Farmside, we take our weekly look at Super Rugby Footy, and we see if we can come up with a winning $100 TAB sports bet of the week for gut cancer.