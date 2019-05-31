Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay encourages New Zealanders to raise a glass of the white stuff for World Milk Day tomorrow.
On with the show:
Lisa Murray:
Our Met Service forecaster talks about winter arriving right on cue!
Don Carson:
We ask the PR man for the NZ Forest Owners Association what was in the Budget for farming and forestry and we debate what is worth more to the export economy - red meat or forestry?
Cameron Bagrie:
Is an independent economist - on why forestry is not a fix-all, challenging times for the dairy industry and what's in the Budget for the primary and productive sectors?
Jeremy Rookes and Graeme Smith:
Today's panel features a disgruntled Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of the Waikato and Coromandel Drug Detection Agency.
Grant Edwards:
The GM Wool for PGG Wrightson comments on a disappointing end to the 2018-19 season, but says farmers are still be rewarded for better colour wools.
Grant Nisbett:
Courtesy of Farmside, we take our weekly look at Super Rugby Footy, and we see if we can come up with a winning $100 TAB sports bet of the week for gut cancer.
