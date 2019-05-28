The countdown is well and truly on to Fieldays 2019.

The event is back at Mystery Creek from June 12-15, featuring four days of education, innovation, health & wellbeing, local cuisine and a wide variety of rural products.

This year 1059 exhibitors will be spread across 1559 sites featuring the latest machinery, technology, products, services and innovations covering all facets of our country's primary industry.

Careful planning has been done by the event's organisers to group together exhibitors into related areas to also help visitors navigate the extensive site.

Precincts include dairy, horticulture, light commercial vehicles, forestry, property, heavy equipment, tractors and fencing, outdoor apparel and rural living.

Other areas popular with visitors include the Innovations Centre, Kitchen Theatre, Pantry Marquee, Careers and Education Hub, Health and Wellbeing Hub and the Agricultural Heritage Village.

The Village Green will come to life with a mix of endless entertainment from musicians, speakers and key Fieldays events happening on stage throughout the day.

Fieldays Rural Catch is back for 2019, giving eight single rural-based kiwis the chance to get off farm, meet some great people and experience Fieldays in a unique way.

The National Excavator Competition returns, along with the crowd favourites Fieldays Tractor Pull and Fencing competition and the STIHL Timbersports competition.

Those interested in the latest in innovations should visit the Fieldays Innovation Centre.

Here, entrants in the prestigious Fieldays Innovation Awards display their creations for the public to catch a glimpse into the technology that could change the future of farming.

Family entertainment can be found throughout the site with a petting zoo, vintage tractor displays, Doug the Digger, and family friendly activities in the Heritage Village including; blacksmiths farrier demonstrations, spinning, weaving and felting activities.

The new Herringbone Restaurant, Café and Bar will serve up some great local produce and refreshments, and a chance to catch up with friends and family, sit down, relax and reflect on the day.

Visitors will get to experience Fieldays in a new way this year with the Fieldays Explorer band which acts as a personal business card.

Pick yours up at the gate, register it on the app, with an exhibitor or onsite and head off to enter competitions and sign up for information.

Once your band is registered, you go in the draw to win a brand-new Isuzu D-Max Ute with some other great prizes also up for grabs.

This year you'll be able to save your ticket to the app and access your Fieldays Explorer band content that is retrieved during the event.

Head to Fieldays.co.nz, to download the app and find out more about Fieldays 2019.

About Fieldays

Fieldays is based on a 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek 10 minutes from Hamilton and is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Fieldays draws people from around the globe – both as exhibitors and visitors. In 2018 Fieldays celebrated its 50th event and saw 130,866 people visit the event, generating $492M in sales revenue for New Zealand businesses.

Fieldays is run by New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing primary industry.