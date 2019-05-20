Eight singles will be put through their paces at this year's Fieldays Rural Catch, all hoping to take home the coveted Golden Gumboot, and perhaps meet someone special along the way.

Fieldays Rural Catch gives four guys and four girls the chance for some time off-farm, for an all-expenses paid trip to Fieldays and the chance to meet some like-minded individuals and compete for some great prizes.

This year's finalists come from around New Zealand with two from the South Island and six from the North Island.

There are also a couple of wild cards selected by Fieldays Rural Catch partners.

Contestants will show off their skills in the areas of fencing, innovations, chainsaws, health and wellbeing, finance and ATV skills.

As well as this, the competitors will brush up their confidence, with some media interviews and sponsor engagement.

On the Wednesday evening of Fieldays, contestants will get the chance to 'Meet a Mate' at an off-site event where they'll have the opportunity to have a bit of fun and meet some new people.

Meet the Fieldays Rural Catch contestants:

Whanganui shepherdess Kerry Taylor. Photo / Supplied

Kerry Taylor:

Kerry Taylor is a shepherdess from Whanganui, and describes herself and an easy-going, positive friendly girl who loves a laugh and doesn't take things too seriously. Taylor is passionate about stock welfare. She says she is after someone with a good sense of humour and who is easy on the eye. Her ideal date would be doing something outdoors like a hike or a horse ride.

Heavy Machinery Operator for Bradfields in Otorohanga, Lewis Nichols. Photo / Supplied

Lewis Nichols:

Heavy Machinery Operator for Bradfields in Otorohanga, Lewis Nichols found his destiny driving tractors, and is passionate about sustainably cropping and mental health in the rural sector. Nichols is after a country girl that knows what it takes to be on the land. His ideal date would involve a nice meal and a good beer at a quiet restaurant with plenty of good yarns.

DairyNZ Research Technician Charlotte Leach. Photo / Supplied

Charlotte Leach:

Charlotte Leach of Hamilton is a Dairy NZ Research Technician who loves to learn and is passionate about reducing environmental impact and improving animal's welfare. Leach is after a respectful, mature bloke who loves adventure and having a good laugh. Her ideal date would be a sunset with a rural view and settling down to chat under the stars.

Arable Senior Assessor, Ash Foley. Photo / Supplied

Ash Foley:

Outdoor-loving Ash Foley is an Arable Senior Assessor based in Christchurch. She enjoys being involved in her Waimak Young Farmers club and feels the need to educate society on the importance of farming and the connection to where food comes from. For her ideal date, Foley would like the guy to take the lead and show or teach her about something he is passionate about.

ICP Manager for AsureQuality, Sam Harvey. Photo / Supplied

Sam Harvey:

Sam Harvey is an ICP Manager for AsureQuality based in Christchurch. He describes himself as a sporty farmer who is always on the go. Harvey loves the freedom of rural life and is passionate about lessening the disconnection between the rural and urban communities. Harvey's idea of a good date would involve activity of some sort, biking, swimming, running or boxing.

Aleisha Broomfield is a 50/50 sharemilker. Photo / Supplied

Aleisha Broomfield:

Wild card Aleisha Broomfield is a 50/50 sharemilker based in Morrinsville who loves good banter. She is after someone kind and caring, who is driven to achieve, and values family. Broomfield is passionate about showing the positives of the farming industry and her ideal date would be something fun outdoors followed by a cold beer.

Senior Shepherd Trent Hill. Photo / Supplied

Trent Hill:

Senior Shepherd Trent Hill is based in Taupo and describes himself as a typical kiwi bloke who enjoys hunting, fishing and sheep and beef farming. Hill's after someone he can have a laugh with and his ideal date would involve something casual like a few beers at the pub.

Taumarunui musterer Gordon Read. Photo / Supplied

Gordon Mead:

Wild card Gordon Mead is a musterer from Taumarunui who loves to socialise, has an interest in deer farming, and is passionate about mental health awareness. Mead's ideal date would be a fancy dinner restaurant followed by a good dance at a country club.