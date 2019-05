Spectators packed out Barge Park on Saturday to see the inaugural Horse of the North event which included an appearance by Northland riding legend Blyth Tait.

About 35 horses and ponies took part in the eight-classed event. Event organiser Chris Mason confirmed the Horse of the North would be held again in 2020. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured all the action.

Kate Wood riding Holy Grail during the pre-judging round of the Horse of the North. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kamo's Paige Burns, 10, enjoyed getting some great equestrian photos on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham